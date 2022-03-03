FANS GALLERY: Manchester City boss thanks Peterborough for support shown for Ukraine

Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko was appearing in his first match since the Russian invasion of his homeland and was made captain for the night.

Both before and after the match, the big screen at the Weston Homes stadium displayed the message ‘we stand with Ukraine.’

As well as this, mascot Peter Burrow paraded the Ukrainian flag around the pitch prior to the teams walking out. When the teams did come out, captains Frankie Kent and Zinchenko carried the flag of the country, made locally by members of the Ukrainian community in Peterborough, together.

Guardiola said: “All people in Peterborough, not just our fans, show him [Zinchenko] warmth.

“Thank you so much to people in Peterborough; the gesture to support Aleks, all the Ukrainian citizens. Hopefully this nightmare can finish as soon as possible.”

