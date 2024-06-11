Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Peterborough fan zone for England's first match of Euro 2024 this Sunday has been cancelled.

The outdoor event space under the Nene Parkway, at Nene Park, was to have hosted a huge over-18s event, with live bands and DJs to entertain the crowd and get the atmosphere right before kick off in the match against Serbia.

However the organisers - Peterborough Street Parties and Under Events – today pulled the plug on the venture

A spokesperson said: "We are sad to announce that due to a lack of ticket sales and rising costs of the event industry we have had to make the decision to cancel the Euro’24 Football Under Street Party event for this Sunday 16th June 2024 under the Nene Flyover in Peterborough.

A Peterborough Street Party from the World Cup in 2018

"We would like to thank everyone who has supported us during the build-up. If you have purchased a ticket for the event you will receive an email with full details on what to do next."If anyone has any questions please email us at [email protected] and we will be able to get back to you."