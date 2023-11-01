Family's plea for help after young Peterborough dad of three diagnosed with terminal brain cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of a Peterborough dad have made an emotional plea for help after he was diagnosed with brain cancer – just eight weeks after his third child was born.

Samuel Bravo-Hibberd (34) has a large tumour on the left side of his brain, and his family are trying to raise enough money for him to have an operation to treat the condition – but the operation will cost £100,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam, who lives in Hampton Water with wife Mauricee and their three young children, aged 13, two and just a few weeks.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam and his family. Photo: Mauricee Bravo-Hibberd

Personality and behaviour changes led to diagnosis

Melissa Quitua, Sam’s brother-in-law, said: “My sister has started noticing personality and behavioural changes for over a year before his diagnosis which put a toll on their marriage and family. But never would we have thought, even in our wildest imagination, that this was due to a silently growing cancer in his brain.

“There was no “physical” symptoms until 2 weeks after they gave birth to their youngest. It started with occasional headaches, then auras, and then some confusion. He was seen at their GP surgery in August and was diagnosed with migraine related to lack of sleep from having a newborn. He was sent home with migraine tablets.

“My sister had a gut feeling that she couldn’t shift and asked the doctor to refer her husband for an MRI scan. This scan was not booked until the 21st of September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Co-incidentally, their eldest son complained of neck pain and my sister noticed a lump at the back of his ear. On the 14th of September, she took him to the A&E. Sam was driving them at the time, with all three kids alongside. Her instinct made her sign in her husband at the ED reception at the same time.

“Sam was assessed by the ED doctor, and as his bloods and physical assessment all came back normal, they were just going to send him home. My sister, already distraught, begged them for a CT scan.

“Following the result, they were moved to a private room and was told to prepare themselves. A huge brain tumour was found on the left side of his brain. It’s so big that it is now pushing to the right side of his brain causing the new symptoms including difficulty finding words and reading, confusion, memory loss, motor weakness, and multiple seizures a day.”

Family told cancer was inoperable

The family have been told Sam’s condition is inoperable and conventional treatment including radiotherapy and chemotherapy were not an option because of how aggressive the cancer is and how severe his decline was. He was given 8-12 weeks to live and was referred to palliative care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melissa said: “My sister did not give up and sought for a second opinion privately. This led to Sam having 30-40% of the tumour being removed successfully. Sadly, this is still not enough to make him suitable for radio or chemotherapy as of writing. He was diagnosed with grade 4 glioma which is the most aggressive category of primary brain tumour. They are currently awaiting the extended biopsy results and tumour analysis to find out the exact type.”

Hope treatment could help Sam and his family

She has now set up a fundraising page to try and help Sam get further treatment. She said: “NHS treatment for brain cancer hasn’t changed much in decades. But UK private hospitals, and hospitals in other countries are now offering more advanced treatments like immunotherapy and Tumour Treating Fields (TTF) or Optune, to buy people like Sam more time to spend with my sister, nephews and niece.

“There is good evidence that these alternative treatments do work with patients surviving way beyond their initial prognosis.

“Immunotherapies, which are designed to harness certain components of the immune system for a more targeted treatment of the cancers, can cost £2500 per infusion in the UK. The Optune cost an average of £17,500-£20,000 per month. A genetic research clinic in Germany (CeGaT, website: https://www.cegat.com) that can tailor a bespoke treatment for Sam cost around £100,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The total treatments costs are beyond what we can raise as a family without compromising their young children’s future. My sister is also currently on maternity leave from her full time employment and is now the full time carer for Sam and their kids. And Sam will no longer be able to work.”