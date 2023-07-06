Family’s grief following death of woman following release from Peterborough prison

The family of a woman – who died in a Nottingham hostel – have spoken of their grief after the conclusion of her inquest, which raised concern about the care she received at Peterborough prison.

Stacey MacDonald, 43, died of a drug overdose on 10 September 2021, following her release from HMP Peterborough just three days earlier.

Described by witnesses at the hearing as a “kind, polite and determined woman” who was “always looking and hoping for a clean start”, Stacey had been working hard on her recovery from substance misuse.

Stacey MacDonald, inset, died just a few days after release from HMP Peterborough

She had actively engaged with what is known as a rapid detox programme while in prison.

Multiple failings

However, at an inquest into her death – which concluded last week in Nottingham Coroner’s Court – Area Coroner, Laurinda Bower, heard evidence of multiple failings in the care that Stacey had received both during her time in prison, and further to her release before her tragic death.

The coroner’s conclusion said Stacey’s death had been drug related, and while none of the failings directly contributed to her death she did say that Stacey’s substance misuse keyworker in prison had identified Stacey’s risk of accidental overdose and risk of death as being high upon release.

The coroner’s conclusion also said that her release to Nacro BASS accommodation was wholly inappropriate to manage Stacey’s high risk of accidental overdose and that she should never been released there.

This included insufficient information being provided about her substance misuse in her referral application for Nacro BASS accommodation.

The coroner found that had the prison release referral form been completed accurately, including an accurate description of Stacey’s substance misuse and mental health history, she would not have been released to that accommodation, which the coroner described as “inappropriate” to meet and manage Stacey’s needs.

Her family say that no matter how determined she had been to turn her life around, she had “fallen victim” to a cycle that affects so many drug addicts of ‘imprisonment, rapid detox, release, and overdose’.

Speaking on the family’s behalf their lawyer, Aimee Brackfield from Simpson Millar, referred the case by the charity INQUEST, said that they had been somewhat encouraged by what they heard during the inquest about changes made to systems at HMP Peterborough.

This included the introduction of a women-specific drug recovery strategy, and a process which ensures that referral forms to accommodation providers are quality assured by a Senior Probation Officer to make sure it isn’t missing key information.

‘Heartbroken’

Aimee said: “Stacey’s family continue to come to terms with their loss, and they are understandably heartbroken to hear of the multiple failings in the care that she received prior and after her release.”

She added: “While the family have been encouraged to hear that changes have been made at HMP Peterborough in response to the investigation carried out further to Stacey’s death. Sadly for them, however, those changes are too little, and they come too late.

“They are now desperate that nothing like this happens to another family, and that through the lessons learnt here today that there is better multi-agency working and communication around releasing vulnerable women into the community.

‘Engage with inquest process’

Stacey’s sister, Heather, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to encourage families that have lost loved ones in similar circumstances to engage with the inquest process if they can find the strength to do so.

“Although it won’t bring Stacey back and as difficult and heartbreaking as it was at times, the investigation was thorough and seems to have brought about some direct changes within the prison and probation systems that may just help to ensure the circumstances around the way future prisoners are released from prisons and their placements into unsuitable accommodation due to lack of information sharing can be prevented.”