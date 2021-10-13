Family to remember special mum Rosemary and raise money for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice at Walk to Remember

Family photo showing members of the Harbour family. Seven of those pictured in the photo will be taking part in Walk to Remember - Peterborough as 'Rosemary's Ramblers’.

Sue Ryder’s Walk to Remember - Peterborough, sponsored by Perkins Engines Company Limited, will see people come together and walk 10k or 5k on Sunday 24th October at Ferry Meadows Country Park.

This will include eight members of the Harbour family – known as ‘Rosemary’s Ramblers’ – who will be taking part in loving memory of their mother and grandmother, Rosemary Harbour.

Rosemary was cared for in her final few weeks at Peterborough’s Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in 2018.

Her husband Sidney, children Allison and Ian, daughter-in-law Amba, and grandchildren Rebecca, Aine, Teigan and Lorcan will make strides at Walk to Remember - Peterborough in her honour.

Her family have paid tribute to Rosemary, who was a talented home cook renowned for baking delicious cakes every weekend. She was also very creative, skilled in knitting, embroidery and crocheting, and made numerous blankets for charity.

Half of Rosemary’s Ramblers will walk 10k and the other half will walk 5k around the beautiful Ferry Meadows Country Park – a combined total of 60k.

Rosemary’s Ramblers are raising funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice – at the time of writing, they had raised £135 and hope to reach their target of £250.

Rosemary’s daughter, Allison Harbour, 49, an Online Marketing Co-ordinator from Peterborough, said: “Mum was such a kind and generous person, always giving to charity, she would never say no to anyone, always believing in sharing what she had. She loved nature and birds, so Walk to Remember is a great way to honour my mum. I know she would absolutely agree and be proud of what we are doing.

“We all believe our loved ones are the most important people in the world - at Sue Ryder, they do as well. My mum spent her last few weeks at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice where she received exemplary care.

“Without the amazing support given by their amazing staff, I don’t believe we would have coped as well as we did. My dad promised not to leave my mum’s side and they brought in a bed, so that my dad could be right next to her. When mum was able to, she loved being out in the gardens; she loved nature and the gardens were just so beautiful and tranquil.

“Sue Ryder not only cared for my mum with dignity, but they helped support our family. Even though you know what’s coming, you can never prepare yourself for grief. Sue Ryder helped with bereavement therapy following my mum’s passing, supporting me and my family.”

She added: “My family and I will be forever grateful to Sue Ryder. Seeing first-hand the service they offer, knowing it’s a charity and how much it costs to provide this, we want to always give back to ensure they can continue to help others get the care and support we received.”

Helen Kingston, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “We want to wish Rosemary’s Ramblers lots of luck with their Walk to Remember – and thank them for their on-going support. If their story has inspired you, there is still time to join them and sign up.

“You can walk 5k or 10k in memory of your loved one on Sunday 24th October, around the pretty surroundings of Ferry Meadows. During the walk, there will be an opportunity to place a dedication in memory of your loved one.

“The funds raised by taking part in Walk to Remember - Peterborough will go towards Sue Ryder’s palliative and bereavement support. It will help to ensure we can keep giving people the expert care they need so their final days can be full of love.”

To sign up to take part in the Walk to Remember visit www.sueryder.org/walkpeterborough

Tickets are: Adult £12, Child £7. Children under five go free. Family tickets (2 adults, 2 children) are £30, and a team of six ticket is £60.

Online registrations will close on Sunday 17th October. After that, people will be able to sign up on the day from 9.30am at Ferry Meadows Country Park (PE2 5UU).

Walkers will be able to enjoy live entertainment and a fun warm-up led by a local fitness instructor before setting out on their walk at 11am.

Please contact the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice fundraising team with any queries by emailing [email protected] or calling 01733 225 999.