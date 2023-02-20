Three generations of football referees in one family, from oldest to youngest, Bob Fielding, Dave Setchfield and Ashley Setchfield.

The family of Bob Fielding have paid tribute to the Peterborough referee whose “life was football”, after he passed away aged 89.

In a refereeing career spanning 40 years, Bob blew his whistle for the final time back in 2011, hanging up his boots and retiring from refereeing at the age of 77.

Bob’s daughters Louise Setchfield, who lives in Walton, and Caroline Pearse, from Bourne, said their dad “ate, breathed and slept football.”

Bob Fielding with his grandsons Ashley Setchfield and Alex Setchfield.

They added he brought up all four of his children to “love the sport”.

Bob, who passed away on Valentine’s Day this year, refereed all levels of football across Peterborough.

His family have said he will be cremated in his referee kit.

They are also encouraging people to wear football shirts to his funeral – with the date and venue to be announced by the family in the coming days.

Before becoming a referee, Bob had a trial to become a professional footballer for Darlington Football Club, and might have made it as a pro had he not been called-up to the Army and posted in the Far East.

For Bob “football always came first”.

So much so, his daughters still tell the story of how, after he got married to his late wife Sheila Fielding, she was made to stand on the touchline in her wedding dress.

Sheila was watching Bob play football on the same afternoon before the pair later set off on their honeymoon.

Later in life, Bob was a manager for Welland Rangers and Dogsthorpe Dynamos, before refereeing youngsters in Peterborough’s youth leagues – mentoring the next generation at Netherton Football Club.

He also went on to referee adult Sunday league football.

"He brought us up to love football, which we all do”, his daughters, Louise and Caroline, said.

“As children, we were always on the sideline with the oranges for half time.

“For dad, it didn’t matter what was going on in the world he was always surrounded by football.

“He meant the world to all of us.”

