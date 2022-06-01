Luke Norris.

At about 11pm on Friday (27 May) a silver Ford Focus left the B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea and entered a water-filled ditch.

Emergency services attended but the driver, Luke Norris, 33, of High Street, Doddington, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have shared this tribute:

“Luke passed away on Friday after a tragic road accident while on his way home.

“Devoted father to Finley, Luke had a way with everyone. We will miss his sense of humour, compassion for others and his loud, silly personality.

“He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and colleagues.”

Sergeant Mark Atkins, who is investigating the collision, said: “Our thoughts go out to Luke’s family and friends at this very sad time.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was in the area at around that time and has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it to please get in touch with us.”