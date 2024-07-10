Peterborough Volunteer Fire Station firefighter Sam Pumpr with posters for the fire station open day on Sunday 28th July

The event takes place at the charity’s headquarters on Bourges Boulevard.

Peterborough Volunteer Fire Station is holding a fun-packed open day later this month.

The country’s only volunteer fire service, and a registered charity, PVFS was first established way back in 1884.

They are now gearing up to host their annual open day from 10am-3pm, on Sunday, July 28.

There will be activities for all ages, including games, fire service demonstrations, a 999 blue light simulator, modern and vintage fire engines, a large turntable ladder, stalls and more.

Chief fire officer Anthony Gould said: “Come along for a day of fun and demonstrations and find out more about the work we do in the community. And if it really excites you, you can find out about how to join us, or Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.”