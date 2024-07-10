Family fun and demonstrations set for Volunteer Fire Station open day
Peterborough Volunteer Fire Station is holding a fun-packed open day later this month.
The country’s only volunteer fire service, and a registered charity, PVFS was first established way back in 1884.
They are now gearing up to host their annual open day from 10am-3pm, on Sunday, July 28.
There will be activities for all ages, including games, fire service demonstrations, a 999 blue light simulator, modern and vintage fire engines, a large turntable ladder, stalls and more.
Chief fire officer Anthony Gould said: “Come along for a day of fun and demonstrations and find out more about the work we do in the community. And if it really excites you, you can find out about how to join us, or Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.”
The volunteer fire service celebrated its 140th anniversary earlier this month with a summer ball for fire fighters and their families at the Holiday Inn.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.