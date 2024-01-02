A mother and daughter from Cambridgeshire will be lacing up their trainers to take on their first-ever half marathon this March raising vital funds for a charity close to their heart.

Amanda Hawes 42 years old from Peterborough and her mum Angela Sharpe, 69 from St Ives, Cambridgeshire will take part in the Cambridge Half Marathon on 3 March for palliative care and bereavement support charity, Sue Ryder, which runs Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough, where Amanda works as an occupational therapist.

Amanda’s connection to the hospice is not the only reason the pair will be pulling on their Sue Ryder vests, as they also prepare to pound the city pavements in memory of Amanda’s brother and Angela’s son, James, who sadly died aged just 22 years old whilst travelling.

“I wasn’t there when my son died and that is a big thing as a parent. I have all faith that he was very well looked after, but he didn’t have his friends and family around him, and that just doesn’t happen when you have the support of Sue Ryder. I want to make sure no one else has to die alone,” shares Angela.

“It all started with a trip to my hairdresser. She had done the Cambridge Half Marathon and she said to me ‘Angela you could do that’. I thought I’m not sure, but then a very dear friend of mine called me and asked if I would take part with her. That’s when I approached Amanda too. I turn 70 in February, and I want to do something to mark the occasion - and to help others.” Angela adds.

“I cycle to work, but I am not a runner, but when mum rang and asked me to do the half marathon for her milestone birthday, of course I said yes! I started by doing couch to 5K and after about two weeks I realised I am doing ok at this so have now taken it on myself. It proves that anyone can do it and finding the time to train has not actually been that bad,” said Amanda.

“Running with mum is special, creating those memories together. I know that people at work and our friends and family will be there on the day too, cheering us on. I am going to love seeing my children’s faces and proving to them that you can achieve anything you set your mind to,” Amanda adds.

Both from caring backgrounds - Angela a midwife of 40 years - and Amanda’s career in healthcare spanning 20 years means that by nature they want to help others and raising money for Sue Ryder is another way they can continue to do that.

“It’s been an amazing journey so far; we have raised nearly £1,000 already having set ourselves an initial target of £250. A great range of people have supported us, obviously family have been generous, but people I haven’t see for a long time to – someone I trained with in 1972 donated last week. It makes you feel very humbled.

“Plus, I am getting fit because if I don’t run, I go and swim 50 lengths of the pool in the morning. My mother always said you push that door open, whatever you want to do you do it, and if someone says you can’t do that we would say, why can’t you?” said Angela.

Amanda adds: “For every single patient whether they have come for symptom management or end of life care, me and the team are helping them to achieve whatever matters to them. My role is dedicated to ensuring the patients wellbeing is paramount and enabling them to live life as independently as possible. As a charity, Sue Ryder relies heavily on donations from fundraising so that we can continue to be there when it matters and I am delighted to be joining our local community and helping to raise vital funds.

“We aren’t very fast – when we did ten miles they were literally packing up around us, but it doesn’t matter if you jog, run or walk - you don’t have to be the fastest - it’s about that sense of worth and achievement and all for an incredible cause,”

The pair have already taken part in the Cambridge 10k and a 10-mile-run in Grafham Water in preparation for their challenge and while Angela jokes that Amanda is much quicker than her, the mum and daughter duo plan to make it to the finish line together with Angela adding “Running with Amanda is going to be a great privilege”.

If you feel inspired by Amanda and Angela’s story you can support Sue Ryder at the Cambridge Half Marathon using your own place by emailing [email protected] or sign up for a half marathon near you at https://www.sueryder.org/support-us/fundraise/events so Sue Ryder can be there when it matters.