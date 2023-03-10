Bob Fielding’s “life was football” – refereeing in Peterborough for 40 years

Family and friends of former Peterborough referee Bob Fielding paid tribute to the man whose “life was football” today, donning football shirts to his funeral on Friday (March 10).

Bob refereed on pitches across Peterborough for 40 years, blowing his whistle for the final time in 2011 – hanging up his boots and retiring from officiating at the age of 77.

"He ate, breathed and slept football,” Bob’s daughters Louise Setchfield, who lives in Walton, and Caroline Pearse, from Bourne, said in a tribute published in the Peterborough Telegraph last month, following Bob’s passing at the age of 89.

Bob’s family asked those attending Bob’s funeral to honour his love of the beautiful game by wearing football shirts rather than traditional black funeral attire.

Attendees duly obliged, paying their respects as part of the at Peterborough Crematorium on Friday.

“Football always came first” for Bob, who refereed all levels of football in Peterborough.

The funeral procession entered the crematorium to David Baddiel and Frank Skinner’s ‘Three Lions’.

Bob was cremated in his referee kit – complete with his whistle and red and yellow cards.

‘We Are the Champions’, by Queen, played at the end of the service, with the wake taking place at Peterborough United’s London Road Supporters’ Lounge.

“For dad, it didn’t matter what was going on in the world he was always surrounded by football,” his daughters, Louise and Caroline, said.

“He meant the world to all of us.”

The Peterborough Telegraph’s photographer was given permission to attend the funeral by both Louise and Caroline.

A gallery of images from the service can be viewed below:

