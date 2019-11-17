Family and friends of ‘much loved’ Peterborough student who died in motorbike crash donate to Magpas Air Ambulance in his honour

Family and friends of a teenager who died in a motorbike crash have donated thousands of pounds to Magpas Air Ambulance in is honour.

Thomas Chesser (17) of Ramsey Road, Benwick, who was an apprentice at Peterborough engineering firm Peter Brotherhood, died after his blue Suzuki motorbike left the road and crashed into a tree in Ibbersons Drove, Benwick, at about 4.45pm on Wednesday, August 14.

Thomas Chesser

Following the family’s tragic loss, a collection was made at Tom’s funeral. In addition, a crowdfunding page was set up by a family friend which many members of the local community kindly supported.

Recently, Tom’s mother Rachel, together with nine friends and family members, visited the Magpas Air Ambulance operations base to present a cheque to the charity that flew to her son on the day of his incident.

Rachel said: “On behalf of close friends and family we want to say thank you. We are overwhelmed by people’s generosity and their kind messages of love and support.

“Tom was clearly well known and much loved. He also really cared about his family and friends. He had an endless amount of energy, a love of music, a passion for life and a smile that could light up a room.

The cheque presentation to Magpas

“Tom was always busy; he was in the cadets, the Cambridgeshire Caledonian Pipe Band, he attended the Greater Peterborough UTC and also had an apprenticeship with Peter Brotherhood.

“He had so many plans and a great future ahead of him. It’s fair to say that Tom has left a footprint on everyone’s hearts and he will be remembered forever by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was taken too soon and will be loved always.”

Rachel added: “We are also extremely grateful to the Thomas Deacon Education Trust catering team, The Five Alls of Benwick, staff of the Greater Peterborough UTC, as well as staff of Peter Brotherhood.

On behalf of everyone who kindly donated, we hope that this money will help to keep the wonderful Magpas Air Ambulance team up in the air.”

Antonia Brickell from Magpas said: “We would like to thank Rachel and all those involved in raising such a generous and heartfelt donation. Our thoughts are with Rachel at this time as well as with all those who were also close to Tom.”