The organiser of Truckfest has paid a moving tribute to the city after the event’s last ever staging at the East of England Showground.

Bob Limming, who has helped run the much-loved event for 40 years, was in reflective mood as the curtain came down on the festival for the final time:“Peterborough has made us feel very, very welcome over the years,” he shared. “It’s given us a lot of happy memories.”

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Bob noted he was very pleased the flagship event – which will be held in Lincoln from next year onwards – went out on a high.

Truckfest organiser Bob Limming (L) with the Managing Director of Live Promotions, Colin Ward. Both men found themselves "welling up" as Truckfest drew to a close for the final time in Peterborough on May 1, 2023.

“Truckfest 2023 was absolutely brilliant,” he said, “I think everybody had a fantastic time.”

Event organisers anticipated greater numbers of fans than normal would turn out for Truckfest’s swansong.

Indeed, more than 65,000 people and close to 3,000 trucks were expected to descend upon the East of England showground over the weekend.

Bob wasn’t surprised this led to the well-documented traffic issues seen over the weekend:

Live Promotions has rented Peterborough's East of England Showground site for its flagship Truckfest event since 1984.

“It was very, very busy and the traffic was challenging,” Bob explained: “but everybody got in.”

“It was sheer volume.”

Bob admitted that, even though he “understands the rationale” behind the £50m regeneration of the rented festival site, the significance of it being the last ever Truckfest at the East of England Showground got to him.

“Both myself and our managing director (Colin Ward) did some commentary in the main arena towards the end of the day yesterday,” he said, “and I actually found myself – and so did he – welling up.”

Image showing the planned leisure village in the foreground of the East of England Showground site and the housing beyond.

“I could feel tears coming down my cheek.”

Explaining further, he added: “You’re saying goodbye to Peterborough for the last time and it’s very sad, because there are so many shared memories here; so many people who have invested their time and enthusiasm into the event.”

Bob noted that many of the festival-goers he spoke to over the weekend felt the same way.

“It’s been an integral part of their annual calendar to go to Truckfest,” he mused. “Families have grown up with it.”

Bob had one final message for Peterborians: “Thank you very much indeed - we’ve loved being here.”