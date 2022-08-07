BBC Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood was in sparkling form to reopen a Stamford jewellers.

Craig, who recently moved to nearby King’s Cliffe, stepped out to celebrate the refurbishment of the F. Hinds store in High Street.

The ballroom celebrity judge ‘cut the ribbon’ to declare the store open as it welcomed back customers after undergoing an extensive modernisation.

Craig Revel Horwood with Laura Smith at the reopening of F Hinds in Stamford.

He was greeted by a crowd of fans and afterwards declared that he was delighted to reopen a business that has been in the town for so many years.

He added: “Stamford is where I do all my shopping. I really love it."

Laura Smith, store manager at F. Hinds in Stamford, said, “Having opened in 1984 we are now one of the oldest stores on the high street in glorious Stamford.

"Having a store refit is one of the most exciting things that has happened here in a while”

"We have worked tirelessly through difficult times and this just shows to every customer why they should continue to shop with us.

She added: “We take such pride in our appearance and our valued customers deserve this just as much as us staff members do.”

The business was established in 1856 and has survived two World Wars and numerous financial crashes over its 166-year history.

Laura said: “It was a wonderful moment for the company.”