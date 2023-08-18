A Peterborough woman has written a book of poems to share about her experience of surviving sepsis twice and Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Special educational needs co-ordinator, Naomi Flaherty, 33, from Eye, received diagnosis on 15 September, 2022 after having tests, ultrasounds, X-rays and finally a biopsy.

All-in-all the process took about four months from finding a lump on her neck – which was Naomi’s only symptom – to getting a medical diagnosis.

The C Word book author Naomi Flaherty at home at Eye (image: David Lowndes).

After starting chemotherapy treatment on 19 October last year, she had two cycles of intensive treatment and was then in remission as of from December 2.

During that time she also had sepsis twice; the first time nearly dying from it.

She told the Peterborough Telegraph: “I started reflecting on what I’d been through towards the end of treatment and I wanted to put something down in writing – so I began writing poems, about my experiences.

"I then felt like I wanted to share this with others somehow and began looking into writing a book.

"I very much feel that people are not so aware of Lymphoma as a cancer, or even sepsis and yet it kills so many people, so any awareness I can provide may help just one person.

Naomi, who took six months to write the book, had her final chemotherapy treatment was on 14 March this year, which had been de-escalated due to being in remission.

She added: “I’d like to think my poems, my book could help someone who is going through something similar. Even just knowing their not alone in it.”

Naomi’s book is available to pre-order from her Facebook page – and all copies are signed and are sent with a free gift.