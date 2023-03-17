A residential care home in Eye has been told it requires improvement after an inspection by health regulators.

The Field House Residential Care Home for the Elderly, in Eyebury Road, Eye, which has 36 residents, was found to need improvement in safety and leadership.

It was classified as ‘good’ in caring and its effectiveness.

Health regulator the CQC has voiced concerns about safety and leadership at a care home in Eye, near Peterborough.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission visited the home in January this year to check that an action plan had been completed after previous visits in 2022 had found ‘breaches of legal requirements’.

But following the recent visit, inspectors say they still ‘identified breaches in relation to fire safety and quality assurance.’

For instance, they found there were no records to show when the last fire drill was carried out, when the fire points and emergency lighting was tested or when fire doors were checked.

And inspectors found the provider of Field House had not always identified the areas for improvements and taken action in a timely manner regarding people's health and safety.

Now the inspectors say they will meet with the care home provider to discuss how they will make changes to ensure they improve their rating to at least good.

The report also adds: “We will work with the local authority to monitor progress.

"We will continue to monitor information we receive about the service.”

The report states: “Although no one had been harmed, action had not always been taken in a timely manner to keep people safe.

"Improvements were needed to fire safety and ensuring that hot water was provided at a safe temperature.

“The quality assurance system had not identified these issues so that appropriate action could be taken in a timely manner.

"After the inspection the provider took action immediately to make the required improvements.”

However, the inspectors also stated they had found that ‘people living in the home and staff all spoke positively about the new manager and the changes they had implemented.’

They stated that staff used their training knowledge to safeguard people and that people were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible.