Explosives team lift cordon at Fengate recycling centre after 'disposing of item'
Cambridgeshire Police have now lifted the cordon at Fengate recycling centre.
The centre at Dodson House, in Fengate, was closed from 12.52pm after workers found what they thought was a suspicious container.
A cordon was put in place as a precaution and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) was sent to the site.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 12:52pm today (11 July) with reports of a suspicious container at the recycling centre in Fengate, Peterborough.
“A cordon has been put in place as a precaution."
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) has now left the site and disposed of the item, believed to be a small, metal container, police told the Peterborough Telegraph.
The centre has now re-opened again after the item isn’t thought to be “anything of concern.”