News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Explosives team lift cordon at Fengate recycling centre after 'disposing of item'

Tip operated by Peterborough City Council has now re-opened
By Ben Jones
Published 11th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 16:32 BST

Cambridgeshire Police have now lifted the cordon at Fengate recycling centre.

The centre at Dodson House, in Fengate, was closed from 12.52pm after workers found what they thought was a suspicious container.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A cordon was put in place as a precaution and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) was sent to the site.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 12:52pm today (11 July) with reports of a suspicious container at the recycling centre in Fengate, Peterborough.

“A cordon has been put in place as a precaution."

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) has now left the site and disposed of the item, believed to be a small, metal container, police told the Peterborough Telegraph.

The centre has now re-opened again after the item isn’t thought to be “anything of concern.”

Police on scene at Fengate Household Recycling Centre.Police on scene at Fengate Household Recycling Centre.
Police on scene at Fengate Household Recycling Centre.
Related topics:Cambridgeshire PoliceFengatePeterborough City CouncilPeterboroughPeterborough Telegraph