To do nothing ‘is not a viable option’

The construction of a £30 million plus flagship Hilton hotel for Peterborough has only been made possible with the vision and financial power of the local authority.

Peterborough City Council was the driving force seven years ago behind the ambition to build the impressive riverside, nine-storey hotel on the edge of the city’s premier regeneration site, Fletton Quays.

And it was the local authority which was prepared to provide the £15 million needed to kickstart construction work – on the understanding that a commercial rate of interest would ensure the council made a profit.

Peterborough City Council is about to take ownership of unfinished Hilton Garden Inn in Peterborough

But this multi-million pound stake, which with interest stands at £16.7 million, is also the reason why the council cannot now leave the partially complete 160-room hotel, called the Hilton Garden Inn, following the developer’s collapse and placing into administration.

Councillors at an Extraordinary Cabinet meeting on May 30 will be asked to use the council’s status as preferred creditor to take on the ownership of the hotel and oversee its completion and they will be warned: “An alternate option is to do nothing and for the hotel to remain in administration.

"This is not a viable option to recover costs for Peterborough City Council.”

The council says the hotel development was ‘significantly delayed’ due to a slowdown in the construction industry during and following Covid and Brexit. It says work on site slowed in May 2023 and then stopped.

This timeline highlights the route to the tough decision now facing the council’s new Labour-run administration.