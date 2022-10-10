A travel agency created in Peterborough is recruiting more staff as it looks to expand.

Sunny Heart Travel was created in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic as an online business and opened its first physical store within the Beales department store, in Westgate, month ago.

Now, following the announcement that Beales is to close in the New Year, bosses of Sunny Heart Travel have started the search for a new home.

Sunny Heart Travel at Beales , Westgate with Steve Bentzen and Jemma Sharman

Steve Bentzen, chief executive of Sunny Heart Travel, said: “We have a number of discussions underway for new city centre premises, and this gives us the opportunity to expand in anticipation of our future growth plans.

He said: "I expect to be making an announcement in the next few weeks. We are being very progressive in our choice of premises, allowing for the potential to take on more staff.

“Anyone who is interested should email us at [email protected] or visit our website.

“We are really looking forward to what will be an exciting new chapter for Sunny Heart Travel, as we continue to champion the high street and offer our famous one to one holiday booking service along with great internet beating prices.

Mr Bentzen added: “It’s important to reassure our customers that Sunny Heart Travel is totally independent of Beales, and I would like to thank Beales for all of their support.”