​Arrival of new retailer has created 10 jobs

Pet food retailer Jollyes enjoyed ‘one of its best opening days’ with a fun filled celebration to mark the start of business for its new Peterborough store.

The store, at Unit 2-3, Rex Trade Centre, Maskew Avenue, was officially declared open by the Deputy Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Nick Sandford, Deputy Mayoress Cllr Bella Saltmarsh with the retailer’s chief executive of Jollyes, Joe Wykes.

And there was also a host of entertainment on offer for customers beginning with a Pet Prom with a range of pet-related songs performed by Peterborough’s own talented singer Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues.

There was also face-painting for children and stilt walkers dressed as animals plus a live broadcast hosted by PCR FM Saturday breakfast hosts Keith & Claire.

A spokesperson for Jollyes said: “This was one of Jollyes’ best opening days.”

The new 4,400 square feet store will offer pet owners a range of pet products, from food and treats to toys and accessories, as well as the services of a Community Pet Clinic.

The creation of the new store, which is the retailer’s first shop in Cambridgeshire has created 10 jobs.

The team will be led by store manager Tracy Shippam, who joins Jollyes from the Nottcutts Garden Centre.

Jollyes’ regional manager Sarah Farrar said: “We’re so excited to be opening in Peterborough and bringing Jollyes to Cambridgeshire for the first time.

“We’ll have a fantastic range of food, treats, toys and accessories in Peterborough’s best value pet superstore and we think that will be music to the ears of local pet owners.

“We’re looking forward to pet owners bringing their animals on opening day to join in the fun and join our Pet Proms.”

Backed by Kester Capital, Jollyes’ Peterborough store will be its 85th across the UK and the retailer has recently unveiled ambitious plans for more store openings in 2023 as it continues its rapid growth.

Pet food retailer Jollyes was named the 2021 Pet Retail Chain of the Year at the Pet Industry Federation Awards.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Jollyes Peterborough opening Some of the first customers at the new Jollyes store in Peterborough. Photo: Professional Images (UK) Ltd Photo Sales

2 . Jollyes Peterborough opening The official opening of Jollyes pet store in Peterborough. Photo: Professional Images (UK) Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Jollyes Peterborough opening Inside the new Jollyes store in Peterborough. Photo: Professional Images (UK) Ltd Photo Sales

4 . Jollyes Peterborough opening PCRFM broadcasting live at the official opening of Jollyes pet store in Peterborough. From left Claire Tod, Deputy Mayoress Alderman Bella Saltmarsh, Deputy Mayor Councillor Nick Sandford and Keith Dalton. Photo: Professional Images (UK) Ltd Photo Sales