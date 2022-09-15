A leading car dealership in Peterborough is creating jobs as it looks to expand.

Big Motoring World, which has showrooms in Fengate and Werrington, is creating 20 sales executive jobs across both sites.

And to find the new staff, the company hosted a Peterborough Fengate Sales Executive Recruitment Day at its showroom in Padholme Road East, Fengate.

Peter Waddell, Big Motoring World's chief executive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move comes as the company embarks on a new expansion drive.

A spokesman said: “Our owner, Peter Waddell, started out selling cars off of his drive way.

“Now, Big Motoring World have five sales site, stocking over 4,000 cars.

“And we are not stopping there, our expansion plans will push us on to becoming one of the largest car supermarkets in the UK.

“We are now looking for ambitious sales executives to join us on this exciting journey.

He added: “We’re looking for people who have a passion for cars and a flair for customer service.

“They should love working in a fast-paced and competitive sales environment and have the drive to meet sales targets.”

A spokesman said the recruitment day had filled some of vacancies.

He added: “We’ll therefore be pushing ahead to try to fill the remaining vacancies at our two Peterborough branches.”

Five months ago, Big Motoring World unveiled its new look Fengate premises after completing a £4 million refurbishment.

At the time, Mr Waddell said the company would be looking to expand its 650 workforce as operations were scaled up at the Peterborough Fengate supermarket over the coming months.