A former Pussycat Dolls’ star and an award-winning TV presenter are among the new signings for a Peterborough multi-channel retailer as its seeks to appeal to a younger audience.

Ideal World TV, which has its studios and warehouse in Newark Road, says the new signings are part of an investment in a raft of celebrity talents across its fashion and home programming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company, which employs about 250 people in Peterborough, has signed ex-Pussycat Doll and dancer, Kimberly Wyatt to launch a new range of BIBA activewear and has also agreed a partnership with ‘home stylists to the stars’, The Style Sisters.

Former Pussycat Doll and dancer, Kimberly Wyatt has been hired by Peterborough-based TV shopping channel Ideal World.

At the same time, the channel has signed as presenters the award-winning TV and Magic FM radio presenter, Neev Spencer and celebrity model, TV host and I’m a Celebrity alumni Catalina Guirado who is presenting Ideal World’s Robinsons Equestrian shows which will showcase a range of equestrian gear and apparel.

All the celebrities’ shows will be filmed at Ideal World’s state-of-the-art TV studios and broadcast across a range of platforms, from TV to its social media channels including YouTube and Instagram.

Hamish Morjaria, chief executive of Ideal World TV, said: “Attracting younger audiences is a key part of our drive to further increase our customer base and bringing on top celebrity talent is great way to do this.

"With younger audiences shopping on social media rather via traditional TV formats, we’re creating stand-out talent-centric social commerce experiences to engage them.

The home of Ideal World TV in Newark Road, Peterborough.

He added: “Our new celebrity presenters have gone down brilliantly with customers so far and we’re looking forward to further expanding our celebrity talent roster over coming months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Morjaria bought Ideal World in February last year – a month after after its sister brand, Create and Craft, which together had made up Ideal Shopping Direct, was sold to Hochandra Global, based in Oundle.

Hochandra Global was created in 2015 by Paul Wright and Valarie Kaye, who together had founded Ideal World in 2000 before they sold the business 11 years later.