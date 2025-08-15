Everything to know about 2,000-home development on edge of Peterborough

Plans are in motion for a major housing development on the edge of Peterborough.

The Norwood Urban Extension is allocated for 2,000 new homes in total on land to the east of Newborough Road in Paston.

It will also see the addition of various infrastructure including a primary school, playing field, local centre and various road improvements such as a new A16 roundabout.

As part of the first stage of development, Taylor Wimpey and Calco 101 Ltd submitted a proposal for 870 homes in February 2019.

This outline application was formally approved by city council planners on June 11, 2025 subject to many conditions.

The city council’s planning committee approved a separate outline application for the second and final stage of the urban extension consisting of 1,130 homes on July 29.

A reserved matters application must be submitted for both developments before construction can begin on the homes, which includes details of the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale.

Major highway works will play a key part in the progress of the urban extension, including the planned dualling of the A16 between the A47/A16 junction and new development roundabout on the A16.

Other highway improvements will include:

– Partial signalisation of A47/A16 roundabout on the A16 approach – Dedicated left turn from A47(west) to A16 (north) – Staggered Pegasus crossing on A16 between A47/A16 junction and A16 development – Closure of Newborough Road’s exit lanes with the A47 – A47/Welland Road roundabout junction an extended flare being implemented at the junction’s southern approach and reallocating the approach lanes

It has been agreed that only 200 homes can be occupied across the whole urban extension before these A16/A47 highway works take place.

This is because the proposed development was considered by National Highways to have a ‘severe impact’ on the strategic road network.

The 870-home development will see a total contribution figure of £5,272,216 in s106 funding alongside 10 per cent affordable housing and land transfer of 2.9 hectares for education.

It was deemed that, on the basis of 10 per cent affordable housing, the 1,130-home development would be able to provide a total financial contribution of around £26.5 million whilst still allowing the development to make a reasonable profit.

The final s106 agreements will be completed for this development over the next 12 months.

The Norwood Urban Extension is making steady progress and, if all goes to plan, the coming years will see reserved matters finalised, infrastructure delivered, and a new community formed on the edge of one the country’s fastest growing cities.

It is part of Peterborough City Council’s Draft Local Plan which would see more than 20,000 homes built in the city by 2044.