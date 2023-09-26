News you can trust since 1948
Evening of reflection at Burghley House as part of Baby Loss Awareness Week

By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read
An evening of reflection will be held at Burghley House to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week.

The event will allow parents and grandparents touched by baby loss to come together in a safe space, in the comfortable but grand surroundings of Burghley House’s Great Hall.

Baby Loss Awareness Week will be held October 9 until October 15.

The event takes place at Burghley HouseThe event takes place at Burghley House
Speaker Sarah Bernasconi-Parsons, founder of Blackburn-based Maggie’s Stillbirth Legacy, will talk about her personal experience of baby loss, as well as her work in supporting families over the last 8 years.

Guests can add a name or memory to a beautiful, embossed copper feather created by artist Sam Roddan. These will then form part of an exhibition hosted at Burghley House throughout October. There will also be opportunities to decorate glass votives that can be taken home and used to light a candle as part of the Wave of Light associated with Baby Loss Awareness week.

The event will give guests a chance to talk to others who are united by a shared experience, with refreshments, and reflective music provided by local harpist Eleanor Turner.

The event will be held form 5pm until 7pm on October 10 and tickets are funded by BALM so provided free of charge to guests. Bookings can be made at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/baby-loss-evening-at-burghley-house-tickets-716578223757?aff=oddtdtcreator

For more information, or for support, visit the BALM (Bereavement and Loss Matters) Peterborough and Stamford website at www.balm.support

