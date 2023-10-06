Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Entries have now opened for Burghley House’s Santa Fun Run, which will take place at 11am on December 10.

Around 1500 Santas are set to take to the grounds of the house with a new course layout planned this year, including a new route for children or people with tired legs.

Entry during October costs £14 for adults and £8 for children aged 5 to 12 years, which includes a Santa suit, a mince pie, and a glass of mulled wine - or squash for children.

The Stamford Santa Fun Run. Photo: Stamford Mercury.

Participants will set off to complete one of three routes, the choice introduced for the first time this year.

The Elves’ Escape is about one mile around the original course near the cricket ground in Burghley Park.

The Reindeer Run is about two miles and goes into the main grounds of Burghley Park, looping back via Lionbridge.

The Santa Special is about three miles and goes all the way up to Burghley House before heading back to the same finish line as the shorter routes.

Those taking the Reindeer Run and Santa Special routes will see a photographer snapping pictures that will be available to download for free.

Stamford Santa Fun Run is entirely not-for-profit and all proceeds raised through entries and sponsorship are donated to charities and good causes.

This year’s beneficiaries will be Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough and the mental wellbeing charity Mindspace Stamford.

Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley also receives a share of the proceeds, which it distributes to local good causes.

The event is organised by volunteers from Stamford Striders Running Club supported by volunteers from The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley.