News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Entries open for unique Burghley House Santa Fun Run

All funds raised will go to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice and Mindspace.
By Ben Jones
Published 6th Oct 2023, 00:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 01:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Entries have now opened for Burghley House’s Santa Fun Run, which will take place at 11am on December 10.

Around 1500 Santas are set to take to the grounds of the house with a new course layout planned this year, including a new route for children or people with tired legs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Entry during October costs £14 for adults and £8 for children aged 5 to 12 years, which includes a Santa suit, a mince pie, and a glass of mulled wine - or squash for children.

The Stamford Santa Fun Run. Photo: Stamford Mercury.The Stamford Santa Fun Run. Photo: Stamford Mercury.
The Stamford Santa Fun Run. Photo: Stamford Mercury.
Most Popular

Participants will set off to complete one of three routes, the choice introduced for the first time this year.

The Elves’ Escape is about one mile around the original course near the cricket ground in Burghley Park.

The Reindeer Run is about two miles and goes into the main grounds of Burghley Park, looping back via Lionbridge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Santa Special is about three miles and goes all the way up to Burghley House before heading back to the same finish line as the shorter routes.

The Stamford Santa Fun Run. Photo: Stamford Mercury.The Stamford Santa Fun Run. Photo: Stamford Mercury.
The Stamford Santa Fun Run. Photo: Stamford Mercury.

Those taking the Reindeer Run and Santa Special routes will see a photographer snapping pictures that will be available to download for free.

Stamford Santa Fun Run is entirely not-for-profit and all proceeds raised through entries and sponsorship are donated to charities and good causes.

This year’s beneficiaries will be Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough and the mental wellbeing charity Mindspace Stamford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley also receives a share of the proceeds, which it distributes to local good causes.

The event is organised by volunteers from Stamford Striders Running Club supported by volunteers from The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley.

To enter, visit www.stamfordsantafunrun.com.

Related topics:Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall HospiceRotary ClubParticipants