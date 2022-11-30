An entrepreneur behind a Peterborough haulage firm has overturned the decision of a Government traffic boss to refuse to allow him an operator’s licence.

Andy Scott, owner of REL Transport, based in Southgate Way, Orton Southgate, has won a legal hearing into the refusal by the Traffic Commissioner for the East of England Traffic Area at a public inquiry in January to allow the firm a standard national goods vehicle operator’s licence.

The refusal was set aside by Upper Tribunal Judge Hemmingway in London after a hearing on November 25 but he also decided the case should be reconsidered at a second public inquiry but this time before a different Traffic Commissioner.

HGVs belonging to REL Transport based in Orton Southgate, Peterborough.

Afterwards, Mr Scott, chairman of REL Capital, said: “The whole process overseen by the Transport Commissioner has been unfair, unprofessional.

"His decision has affected everything, from banks, suppliers and partners not wanting to work with us on new deals.

"Added to that; trying to get a judge’s decision overturned has been incredibly tough when I wasn’t even a party to the proceedings.

"I’m so pleased, we stuck at it … despite the huge costs which we will now seek to reclaim from Government.

Entrepreneur Andy Scott.

Mr Scott added: “I’m proud to invest in some of the management teams of leading UK transport companies we have helped turnaround, including three of the leading London coach operators and will continue to do so.”

Now Mr Scott says he has separately applied to the High Court for a Judicial Review against The Secretary of State for Transport, which is expected to take place in January and is also applying for a substantial costs against the Government.

REL Transport is part of the REL Capital group of businesses, run by turnaround investor Mr Scott, which included a fleet of 55 heavy goods vehicles operated from its seven acre, 200,000 square feet warehouse and distribution facility in Peterborough.

The group also has number of London coach operators and operates the established Redwing, Davian and John James Travel brands.

REL Transport was put together by Mr Scott and include Bison Transport, of Peterborough, Barnack Storage and Logistics of Peterborough, a haulage firm in Milton Keynes and Beatties Brothers, Stevenage.