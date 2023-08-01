Entertainments company Gravity could be poised to open in Peterborough
Leisure firm operates in former department stores
Entertainment giant Gravity is understood to be planning a move to Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.
The company, which specialises in virtual reality experiences for the family, is expected to set up in the ground floor of the former John Lewis store.
Gravity did not respond to a request for a comment.
Founded in 2014 as a trampoline parks operator, Gravity, with its flagship site in Wandsworth, has specialised for three years in e-karting, bowling, electronic darts, e-sports in converted department stores.