An enterprising Oundle woman has devoted the last decade to rescuing endangered dogs across Europe and transporting them to new homes.

Now Marinela Maracine (54) has turned her international rescue work for animals into a fully fledged business, Best Friend Voyager, that has just secured £19,500 from First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans under the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.

She has used the funds to buy a specialised vehicle to deliver pets directly to adopters to replace the family car she used for years.

Marinela Maracine, owner and founder of Best Friend Voyager, based in Peterborough.

Marinela said: "Setting up our pet transport business has enabled us to follow our passion for saving the lives of homeless dogs while still being able to make a living.”

With a background in veterinary care, Marinela began volunteering her time to rescue and rehome pet dogs and realised there was a big demand for her service.

She then decided to go a step further and set up her own pet transport company and quickly realised she needed to seek financial investment and advice.

She said that guidance from First Enterprise proved invaluable in enabling her to sharpen Best Friend Voyager’s target customer profile and to plan out her sales and marketing strategy, operational approach and cashflow forecast.Marinela said: “The Start-Up Loan from the British Business Bank and First Enterprise provided me with the means to achieve my goal of buying and furnishing a pet transport van.

"The advice and support I received from First Enterprise was very professional and friendly.”

Stefan Nycz, Investment Manager at First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans, said: “The passion that Marinela has towards her business is amazing.

"It's been a pleasure to assist her in achieving her business dreams and to top all for a great cause.

"This is just one example of the great work we have been able to achieve through Start Up Loans.”Richard Bearman, managing director of Small Business Lending, British Business Bank, said: “Stories like Marinela’s are truly inspirational, and what the Start Up Loans programme is all about.