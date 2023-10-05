Enterprising couple launch new mobility aids shop in Whittlesey
An enterprising couple have opened their own shop in Whittlesey to help people with mobility problems to get around.
Sean and Heidi Ruggles invited the Mayor of Whittlesey Councillor Kay Mayor, accompanied by ward representative Cllr Simon Black, to officially open the shop Bee Mobile be Green in Broad Street.
The new shop is the culmination of a journey that began as they helped a relative with arthritis get his first mobility scooter which led to creation of a website and then a stall at the Friday Whittlesey Market and buoyed by the high demand to the opening of their own store.
The couple said: “The pleasure this scooter brought into his life is what first inspired us to supply this modern style of scooter.
"It took us a while to research and then procure our first shipment, this was also impacted by the production limitations that the world was encountering from Covid.
“Our first shipment arrived in August 2021.
“We then had quite a few months of testing by an independent laboratory to ensure the scooters were compliant with legislation.
"Once this was finally completed and the scooters were now certified, we officially started the business.
“Initially we had a website built, www.beegreenbemobile.co.uk, to sell online which soon lead to advertising on Facebook, which then progressed due to word of mouth from our customers to others.
“We then started a stall on the Friday Whittlesey Market, which brought to our attention more needs then we had first thought about.
"Not everyone wanted or could afford these modern scooters. So this led to us offering servicing and repairs to other scooters and then we started to rebuild pre-owned scooters and start selling them.”
At the same time the business grew and the couple realised there was something missing.
Heidi said: “So we opened our shop in Broad Street. It gives us the opportunity to provide residents of Whittlesey with easy access to mobility aids.
"But we’re doing more than just mobility scooters.
“Whether it is rubber cane tips, eating aids, crutches, walking frames right through to the latest modern scooters, as well as second hand and refurbished models, we have it in stock and if we don’t, chances are we can get it.”