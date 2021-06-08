Enjoy naked swim at Peterborough Lido this weekend

The Lido

British Naturism is holding the Peterborough Lido Naturist Swim, on Saturday, June 12 from 7.30pm until 10pm.

During this event, participants will be able to swim naked without the constriction of a swimming outfit. They can enjoy refreshments from the Lido Poolside Cafe, and meet up with friends. They can also bring a friend to experience naturism for the first time.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “it is a great opportunity to make friends with a Body Positive, and non judgemental group of people.”

