Thousands of visitors are expected in both towns as Christmas magic sweeps through the streets for the Fenland District Council Four Seasons events.

Cllr Peter Murphy, portfolio holder for markets and events, said: “We’re delighted to facilitate the March Christmas Market and Wisbech Christmas Fayre again this year.

“They’re both fantastic opportunities for our residents to wrap up and feel a sense of community and Christmas spirit while stocking up on some gifts and festive treats.”

Wisbech Christmas Fayre

March Christmas Market is on Sunday, December 3, 10am to 3pm.

Attractions will include more than 150 stalls, a craft market, free rides on the Market Place and a winter wonderland in March Town Hall, in association with Twenty20 Productions (£1 entry). Twenty20 Productions will also be providing free family craft activities throughout the event in March Library, in City Road, including rock painting and fabric tree decoration making.

There’ll also be specialty foods, mulled wine, quality gifts, a craft fair, street performers and the chance to meet Santa. March Museum, in High Street, will also be open.

The market will take place in High Street, Market Place and City Road Car Park, March Library and George Campbell Leisure Centre car park.

March Christmas Market

The event will be officially opened by March Mayor, Cllr Kim French, on the main stage near March Library where there’ll be live entertainment throughout the event.

Anyone who can travel to the event on foot or cycle is encouraged to do so as parking will be limited.

For the first time this year, a free park-and-ride service will be provided from Fenland Hall car park, County Road, March, PE15 8NQ from 9.30am. The shuttle bus will run back and forth to the back of Boots, in Broad Street, throughout the day until 3.30pm.

Free parking will also be available as usual at Darthill Road Car Park.

Poster for March Christmas Market

City Road Car Park and lorry park will be closed to the public.

Road closures will be in place at Broad Street, Gray’s Lane, Market Place, City Road, The Brewin Chase and High Street from the junction with Burrowmoor Road. There will be a half closure at Bevills Place.

Wisbech Christmas Fayre is on Sunday, December 10, 10am to 3pm, across the town centre including Market Place, High Street, Bridge Street, Ely Place, Union Place and York Row.

There will be around 100 stalls, live music, funfair rides from £1 and a free miniature steam train. Wisbech Library, in Ely Place, will host an escape room, craft fayre and free children’s crafts. Wisbech Museum, in Museum Square, will also be open where visitors can see the original Great Expectations novel on display and a secret postcard show with pop up café. Traditional Christmas decoration crafts and historical Christmas food tasting will be taking place as well as music from the Rusty Relics.

Poster for Wisbech Christmas Fayre

There’ll also be a cycle bubble machine in Museum Square, stilt walkers, mulled wine, specialty foods and the chance to meet Santa in Wisbech Horsefair.

To allow for the event, there will be no parking on or vehicle access to the following roads 5am to 7pm: Bridge St, York Row, Post Office Lane, The Crescent, Ely Place, Castle Square, Castle Mews and Union Place, Hill St, Union St, Market Place, High St, Little Church St, Church Terrace.

Vehicles parked on those roads between those times may be towed away at the owner’s expense. Motorists are urged to use free Somers Road and St Peter’scar parks.