Engineers relocate to new home in Peterborough

Official opening of the Royal Haskoning building at Lynch Wood by Shailesh Vara MP EMN-210810-153748009

Royal HaskoningDHV has moved its 125 staff into newly refurbished offices at WestPoint, in Lynch Wood, from its current base in Bretton.

The company’s new base - the former home of collapsed travel giant Thomas Cook - was declared officially open by North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara in a ribbon cutting ceremony watched by staff.

Also present were the Mayor and Mayoress of Peterborough Councillor Stephen Lane and Margaret Lane and Alistair Stirling who managed Royal HaskoningDHV, which was operating as Posford Duvivier from 1987 to 2005.

Royal HaskoningDHV’s UK Resident Director, Jonathan Bull said: “We are all very excited about this new office.

“It’s a great example of how we want to create a modern, healthy working environment that supports collaboration and creativity for our business in the UK.

“This is essential for attracting and retaining our future talent.

Mr Bull added: “We’re sure this environment will inspire us as consultants and engineers to unlock our full potential in working together with our clients and partners in enhancing society together.”

Royal HaskoningDHV is an independent consultancy with more than 140 years’ experience in engineering.

It has more than 6,000 employees based in 60 plus offices worldwide with the Peterborough base serving as the leading office in the UK.