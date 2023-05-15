Engineering works to cause disruption on trains from Peterborough this week

Train passengers are being warned of disruption on the railways from Peterborough this week.

There will be rail replacement buses between Peterborough and Doncaster, including stops at Retford, Newark Northgate and Grantham on Tuesday, May 16 and Wednesday, May 17, as LNER carry out engineering works.

Routine engineering work is usually carried out on weekends and Bank Holidays as historically, this has been a time when fewer people travelled.

Peterborough Railway Station

However, the pandemic has seen travel trends change, with increased demand on weekends for long-distance services using London King’s Cross.

Research carried out by the Great British Railways Transition Team (GBRTT) showed that in February, nationally the number of weekend rail journeys were 21% higher than pre-pandemic levels, reflecting strong leisure demand.

On the East Coast Main Line, recent data from LNER shows that Fridays and Sundays are now proving to be the most popular days for people to travel. To reflect this new pattern for rail travel, Network Rail and East Coast Main Line train operators will trial carrying out the work mid-week to reduce disruption for passengers.

The works will see improvements to the tracks between Grantham and Doncaster, as well works as to overhead line equipment, which provides power to trains. Work will also take place to improve drainage along the route.

Paul Rutter, Route Director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “We’re really pleased to be carrying out this trial.

“We know that passenger travel patterns have changed post-pandemic, with higher demand for travel on weekends to and from London King's Cross railway station, so carrying out the work mid-week will mean fewer travellers are impacted by our upgrades.

“However, there will still be changes to services on Tuesday, 16 and Wednesday, 17 May, so our advice is to plan ahead and check before travelling via National Rail Enquiries.”

A spokesperson on behalf of train operators on the East Coast Main Line, said: ““Services will still be running on the affected dates, but diversion routes and longer journey times will be in place, so please make sure you plan ahead and allow extra time for your journey.”