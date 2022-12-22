Engine maker Perkins has just recruited 11 apprentices who will receive their training through Peterborough College.

The Peterborough-based diesel engine manufacturer has teamed up with the college, in Park Crescent, to ensure the apprentices achieve their accreditation.

The group, which includes 10 apprentices studying a Level 3 Engineering Technician course with a Mechatronics Pathway and one studying for the Level 3 Engineering Technician qualification with a Machinist Pathway, will begin their studies in September 2023.

Engine production at Perkins Engines in Peterborough.

Paul Ward, Apprenticeships Development Manager at Inspire Education Group, which runs the college, said, “We are delighted once again to support Perkins with their apprenticeship recruitment for 2023.

"This will be a fantastic opportunity for those desiring to have a career in engineering whilst being supported by a dynamic company.”

The home of world-class manufacturing technology and outstanding support, Perkins Peterborough, which manufactures 500,000 engines per year, is widely regarded as the ideal employer for any budding engineering, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, sales or supply chain apprentice.

About 400 apprentices enrol with Peterborough College each year.

