Engine giant Perkins recruits 11 apprentices to be trained at Peterborough College
New recruits will start their studies next year
Engine maker Perkins has just recruited 11 apprentices who will receive their training through Peterborough College.
The Peterborough-based diesel engine manufacturer has teamed up with the college, in Park Crescent, to ensure the apprentices achieve their accreditation.
The group, which includes 10 apprentices studying a Level 3 Engineering Technician course with a Mechatronics Pathway and one studying for the Level 3 Engineering Technician qualification with a Machinist Pathway, will begin their studies in September 2023.
Paul Ward, Apprenticeships Development Manager at Inspire Education Group, which runs the college, said, “We are delighted once again to support Perkins with their apprenticeship recruitment for 2023.
"This will be a fantastic opportunity for those desiring to have a career in engineering whilst being supported by a dynamic company.”
The home of world-class manufacturing technology and outstanding support, Perkins Peterborough, which manufactures 500,000 engines per year, is widely regarded as the ideal employer for any budding engineering, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, sales or supply chain apprentice.
About 400 apprentices enrol with Peterborough College each year.
The college recently secured £2 million of Government funding to create a Green Technology Centre to equip students for careers in green technologies, such as sustainable construction and electric vehicle manufacturing – high paying sectors calling out for qualified staff.