End is nigh for Peterborough Regional Pool as 'soft strip' of building begins
The end is nigh for one of Peterborough’s most iconic buildings – as final preparation for demolition has begun.
Countless people have learnt how to swim at Peterborough Regional Pool since it opened in the 1970s.
But last year it was confirmed that the building, in Bishop’s Road, was set for demolition, after asbestos and Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was found.
This week, the start of the demolition process was started with a ‘soft strip’ of the site.
Councillor Mohammed Jamil, cabinet member for Peterborough City Council, said: “A soft strip-out of the building is currently under way, which will see the removal of non-structural elements on site, in readiness for a full demolition of the building which
is due to start in Spring.
“The car park at the Regional Pool site will remain in use until the week starting 17 March. Car parking will then be available at other nearby council car parks until further notice, including Bishops Road which will open as usual.”
Since the announcement that the pool needed demolishing, there have been calls for a new leisure centre, including a swimming pool – to be built in the city. The calls have become louder since it was announced that the Lido was also under threat of being mothballed.
Cllr Jamil said discussions were on going. He said: “The future of the site and plans for a new leisure centre are currently being explored in conjunction with developers.”