Empty Peterborough warehouse could become padel centre

Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council for a new padel centre inside an empty warehouse.

The planning application, submitted by Smash Haus Padel Ltd on August 5, would see four padel courts built in a warehouse at 1184 Lincoln Road.

If approved, the venue would also have a reception, toilets and storage area for nets and kit at ground floor, as well as a small refreshment area for drinks and light snacks.

It joins a growing list of padel court planning applications in Peterborough, with one in Stanground recently becoming the first to be approved by the council.

The Lincoln Road warehouse could become a Padel centre

Smash Haus Padel claimed that the Lawn Tennis Association identified a need for 15 padel courts within Peterborough as there were currently no facilities available.

Planning documents stated: "Given the identified shortfall in provision within the city, the proposal will improve the range of leisure facilities potentially creating the first padel courts available to use within Peterborough.

"This will assist in promoting the image of the city given the high demand for courts and attract visitors to the city who wish to play. "

The centre would employ four full-time staff members and benefit from a large car park with 95 spaces.

The warehouse itself was most recently used for the storage and distribution of medical equipment and, prior to that, the distribution of furniture.

It is proposed that padel sessions would be booked only by the hour between 7am and 10pm Monday to Saturday and between 8am and 9pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

According to the plans, the centre would also offer coaching programmes, including school outreach and inclusive sessions for women and girls, and disability introduction sessions.

City council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.