Scores of jobs will be up for grabs in Peterborough as employers battle to fill crucial vacancies in the workplace.

Two Jobs Fairs are to be staged in the city over the next few weeks with a range of employers lined up to take part.

The events are being hosted by the Department of Work and Pensions in a bid to help city companies fill a growing number of vacancies.

Scores of career opportunities will be on offer at two Job Fairs in Peterborough over the next few weeks.

The first event, called the 2023 Success Recruitment Fair, will be held on January 18.

It will take place at the Bridge Street Jobcentre Plus in Peterborough from 10am to noon.

A DWP spokesperson said that confirmed exhibitors included Avon Cosmetics, GT Access Ltd (with workshop and HGV positions available), Jobsmart (Inspire Education Group) and the Health and Care Sector Work Academy.

The second will take place at the Northminster House Jobcentre Plus, in Northminster, on February 1.

Chris Knights, from East Anglia jobcentre Plus, said: "Jobcentres have had an extremely busy year, working hard, directly with employers to fill their vacancies with the right person.

“We’ve supported jobseekers to develop their skills, while also helping people to progress in their career.

“In particular we have held jobs fairs for business such as Cross Keys Homes, North West Anglia NHS Foundation trust, Amazon, and Sector Based Work Academies for, Amazon, LIDL, Aspire to Work.

“For the coming year plans are already in hand to ramp up activity as there are still hundreds of vacancies available especially in

the key industries, for example health and care and Army careers.

“The changes to Universal Credit and our 50PLUS offer means we can provide specialist help to even more claimants through intensive support, to help them get into work and seize opportunities to increase their job prospects and pay.

He added: “Our DWP ‘Find a Job’ website, signposts people to jobs, where thousands of jobs are on offer.”

Minister for Employment, Guy Opperman MP said: "This year, we’re going further by providing tailored employment support to a further 600,000 claimants on Universal Credit who are already in work.”