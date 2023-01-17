Young people in Peterborough are to be invited to consider taking on an apprenticeship as their way into the workplace.

Employers and Jobcentre staff will team up to highlight the benefits of an apprenticeship as the next option after school and college for scores of youngsters during National Apprenticeship Week from February 6 to February 12.

An Apprentice JobsFair will be held at the Jobcentre’s offices in Northminster, Peterborough, on February 9 from 10am to noon with at least eight employers already signed up and many more expected.

Many employers in Peterborough are looking to hire apprentices.

Those that have already agreed to attend include Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Foundation Trust (health care), National Careers Service, Evolving Networks (IT), PCML (Engineering), Anglian Professional Training (Accountancy and Apprenticeships), Army Careers, Diligenta, Health and Care Sector Academy/City College, National Careers Service.

Julia Nix, of East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said: “We are keen to get more employers on board, so if employers are interested in joining the Fair they can contact Peterborough Jobcentre at [email protected]”

According to the National Apprenticeships website there are 102 apprenticeships available in the Peterborough area for 14 to 19-year-olds although there are expected to be many more apprenticeships available to people of all ages,

Details of the Apprentice JobsFair comes as new figures from the Department of Work and Pensions shows that the number of people in Peterborough claiming Universal Credit, including unemployment-related benefits, has fallen by 13 per cent from 7,445 in December 2020 to 6,480 last December – a drop of 965 people.

For people aged 18 to 24-years-old the fall in claimants was 12 per cent to 1,095 last December from 1,240 in December 2020.

Ms Nix said: “For the coming year, plans are already in hand to focus activity on helping businesses recruit, as there are still plenty of vacancies available especially in health and social care and engineering sectors.”

"Our work coaches are here to support people taking the first steps on their journey back to work.

"The priority is helping young people and the 50Plus, and others who may need to build confidence and develop new skills because they’ve been out of the jobs market for a while.”