Employers named for Peterborough Jobs Fair aimed at people aged 50 plus
A raft of employers have been lined up for a Jobs Fair for people aged 50 and over in Peterborough.
The event is being organised by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) and will take place tomorrow (December 14) at Peterborough Town Hall from 10am to noon.
Among the companies lined up to attend the event with vacancies to fill are Bowella Recruit, Prestige Nursing and Care, Avon, Ingeneus, Diligenta, Jobsmart and Open Door.
Hundreds of vacancies are expected to be up for grabs at the event.
And a spokesperson for the DWP said that in addition to the Jobs Fair, and in a bid to offer more support to its clients, Work Coaches at Peterborough Jobcentre would be hosting ‘50+ Mid-Life MOTs’ every second Monday for the foreseeable future.
The spokesperson said: “These sessions seek to inform this customer group about their choices for employment, health, and retirement.”
New figures released by the DWP show that the number of people aged 50 and above in Peterborough receiving Universal Credit went up by eight per cent from 1,280 people in November last year to 1,385 people last November - an increase of 105 people.
Early in the new year, the DWP’s disability employment advisory team plans to run a wellbeing event in Peterborough Town Hall.
It will take place on January 25 and will feature a host of wellbeing providers.
It will be aimed at people with health conditions either physical or mental.