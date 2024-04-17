Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One hundred people with links to a Peterborough company put their best feet forward to raise tens of thousands pounds for vital supplies for the victims of war in Ukraine.

Staff of construction firm Princebuild in Empson Road, along with family and friends and family, gathered to take part in a gruelling run to raise cash for Helping Our Ukrainian Friends.

They took part in the Lincoln 10k run on April 14 and help to raise £32,000 – smashing an original target of £20,000.

The staff of Peterborough-based Princebuild prepare to take part in the Lincoln 10k run

A spokesperson for the company said: “The atmosphere was electric as participants laced up their running shoes, ready to hit the pavement in support of a worthy cause.

“With a fundraising target of £20,000, the team set out determined to make a difference.

"However, our efforts surpassed all expectations as we raised an astounding £32,000.

"The generosity of corporate sponsors, staff, friends and family contributed to this remarkable achievement.

Runners from Peterborough-based Princebuild celebrate their fund-raising success

“It was an incredible day, and it was so wonderful to see everyone come together.”

The funds raised will go directly towards Helping Our Ukrainian Friends and will provide much-needed aid and support to those affected by the continuing conflict.

Carly Dadge, organiser of the Princebuild team, said: “From essential items such as food, clothes, tents, gas stoves, rechargeable lights, helmets, protective jackets and even some used 4×4 vehicles, every pound raised will make a tangible difference in the lives of those in need.

Thanking all those who had contributed to the cause, she added: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity and support shown by our staff, friends, and family. “Their dedication to this cause has been truly inspiring, and we cannot thank them enough for their efforts.”