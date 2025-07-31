4 . New primary school

Construction will soon begin on a new primary school and nursery as part of a major residential development project in Peterborough. The Great Haddon urban extension was approved by Peterborough City Council in 2015 and when finished will comprise 5,350 homes, three shopping centres, three primary schools, one secondary school and other facilities. A reserved matters application for the first primary school and nursery on the Great Haddon development was approved on July 24, meaning construction can begin in late summer as planned. The two-form entry nursery and primary school will take 420 pupils (60 in each year group) and the nursery taking up to 50. Photo: Lungfish Architects