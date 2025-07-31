Eight notable Peterborough planning applications in July - including M&S, Peterborough United and 1,130 home development in city

By Joe Griffin - LDRS
Published 31st Jul 2025, 15:01 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 15:08 BST
A number of notable planning applications and decisions were published by Peterborough City Council in July.

Outline plans were approved for a major 1,130-home development on the edge of the city.

Marks & Spencer revealed plans to expand its Brotherhood store in Peterborough, potentially creating 50 new jobs.

Meanwhile, the council submitted its own application to install mechanical pool covers at The Lido on Bishops Road.

Plans were submitted for a proposed extension to a Marks & Spencer store in Peterborough. It is hoped a 1,676 sqm extension to the store at Brotherhood Shopping Park will be constructed on vacant land next to Tapi Carpets, expanding the floor space by 20 per cent. Planning documents submitted to Peterborough City Council confirmed that 50 new jobs would be created as part of the extension to the store, which opened in 2012, bringing the total number of employees to 160.

The council's planning committee unanimously approved plans for a new community sports pavilion on playing fields at the Woodlands sports pitches off Splash Lane in Castor. The Nene Park Trust, which took over the Woodlands area in 2017, submitted a planning application for the new pavilion to Peterborough City Council in 2023, with an aim to ensure that sport could continue in the area for future generations. Named the Woodlands Pavilion, it will be located centrally within the existing sports field and will incorporate a number of changing rooms, a small kitchen and a multi-purpose sports hall.

Construction will soon begin on a new primary school and nursery as part of a major residential development project in Peterborough. The Great Haddon urban extension was approved by Peterborough City Council in 2015 and when finished will comprise 5,350 homes, three shopping centres, three primary schools, one secondary school and other facilities. A reserved matters application for the first primary school and nursery on the Great Haddon development was approved on July 24, meaning construction can begin in late summer as planned. The two-form entry nursery and primary school will take 420 pupils (60 in each year group) and the nursery taking up to 50.

