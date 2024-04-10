Eid Mubarak: Hundreds celebrate religious festival in Peterborough's Central Park

Nearly 1,000 worshippers from across Peterborough came together to celebrate one of the most important days in the Islamic calendar.

Today Muslims have been celebrating Eid – and hundreds of people attended a special open air service at Central Park, before enjoying picnics, games and other activities. Fireworks were also set off as part of the festivities.

The ‘Eid in the Park’ event has become a major part of celebrations in Peterborough in recent years.

One of the organisers, Nafis Ahmed said: “Eid is a special day for the Muslim community. It concludes the month of Ramadan, which is a month of fasting and sacrifice.

"Eid is a day of celebration for the community, when people from all different backgrounds, all different walks of life, come together and celebrate the end of Ramadan, and patting each other on the back for doing a successful Ramadan

"It is very much like Christmas for Christians – Eid is a celebration of equal – if not more importance – for Muslims.

"Everyone is meeting together, having picnics in the park, fairground rides, bouncy castles – all communities, whether Muslim or non Muslim, are welcome to come and celebrate together.”

1 . Eid in the Park Around 1,000 people celebrated Eid at Central Park Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Eid in the Park Around 1,000 people celebrated Eid at Central Park Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Eid in the Park Around 1,000 people celebrated Eid at Central Park Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales