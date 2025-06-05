'Eid in the Park' in Peterborough cancelled due to poor weather

Celebrations were set to include a special open air service picnics, games and other activities. Fireworks

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large ‘Eid in the Park’ event in Peterborough has been cancelled due to poor weather.

The event was due to take place at Central Park on Friday (June 6) but organisers have said that they have taken the decision due to cancel due to the wet ground and the rain forecast for the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers stated that: “The safety and comfort of our community are our utmost priority, and this decision was not made lightly, however, Eid is still on – and we encourage all of you to revive the Sunnah by praying at your local mosque, just as the Prophet did when it rained.”

The ‘Eid in the Park’ event has become a major part of celebrations in Peterborough in recent years and attracted over 1,000 worshippers last year.