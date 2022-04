After three years away, due to the pandemic, hundreds turned out for the city’s Easter tradition.

The procession, which sees hundreds of people follow a wooden cross to represent the journey Jesus made to his crucifixion in the bible, began at 10am at Stanley Park.

Once the group arrived in Cathedral Square, Deanery Youth Mission Enabler Sam Higgins lead an open service.

Hot cross buns were then enjoyed at St John’s Church afterwards.

