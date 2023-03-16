Easter 2023: Donkeys and chocolate eggs all part of Peterborough Cathedral’s ‘family fun’ events
City landmark keen to lay on celebrations that ‘all ages can do together’ this Easter
Peterborough Cathedral is inviting parents, grandparents and children, of all ages, to head along and take part in its family-friendly celebrations this Easter.
Organisers have laid on a donkey-led procession and a chocolate egg treasure hunt to help ensure all visitors, young and old, will enjoy their time at the city landmark over Easter.
Things kick off on Palm Sunday (April 2) with a special service for families, with children, at 9.15am.
Afterwards, the stars of the day – donkeys, Mandy and Elise – will take centre stage outside the Guildhall on Cathedral Square.
At 10.30am, the donkeys will lead the Cathedral Choir and congregation to the Cathedral for their service – the story of ‘Jesus' Passion’ (the week leading up to his crucifixion) – which will be read in a dramatised form.
A week later on Easter Monday (April 10), treasure hunters and riddle-solvers are encouraged to take part in an egg-cellent chocolate treat hunt, chasing down clues and testing their wits to claim their own full-size Fairtrade chocolate egg.
Alex Carton, head of learning and engagement at the Cathedral, said the event is open to “all egg hunters and their responsible grown-ups.”
“You don’t have to be an egg-head to solve the riddle in our Easter trail,” she said, “it is something that all ages can do together.
“Just come along to explore the beautiful location as you search for the clues and learn more about Easter.”
The giant egg-shaped clues will be dotted around the Cathedral, both inside and out. Participants who find them all and solve the puzzle can claim their “chocolatey reward at the end” (donated by Masteroast), as well as an illustrated booklet telling the Easter story.
Alex added:
“The trail is free for anyone not claiming an egg, but you do need to book for them as well as for the ones who’ll claim their chocolate prize.”
The Peterborough Cathedral Easter Monday Egg Hunt runs from 10.30am until 4.00pm (last entry 3.15pm).
Tickets cost £5 for anyone claiming a chocolate egg, but are free for accompanying friends and family though booking is still required. Advanced booking is strongly advised at the Cathedral website.