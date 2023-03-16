Peterborough Cathedral is inviting parents, grandparents and children, of all ages, to head along and take part in its family-friendly celebrations this Easter.

Organisers have laid on a donkey-led procession and a chocolate egg treasure hunt to help ensure all visitors, young and old, will enjoy their time at the city landmark over Easter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things kick off on Palm Sunday (April 2) with a special service for families, with children, at 9.15am.

Donkeys Mandy and Elise will be outside the Guildhall on Cathedral Square at 10.30am on Palm Sunday (April 2), ready to lead the Cathedral Choir and congregation to the Cathedral for their traditional service.

Afterwards, the stars of the day – donkeys, Mandy and Elise – will take centre stage outside the Guildhall on Cathedral Square.

At 10.30am, the donkeys will lead the Cathedral Choir and congregation to the Cathedral for their service – the story of ‘Jesus' Passion’ (the week leading up to his crucifixion) – which will be read in a dramatised form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A week later on Easter Monday (April 10), treasure hunters and riddle-solvers are encouraged to take part in an egg-cellent chocolate treat hunt, chasing down clues and testing their wits to claim their own full-size Fairtrade chocolate egg.

Alex Carton, head of learning and engagement at the Cathedral, said the event is open to “all egg hunters and their responsible grown-ups.”

Peterborough Cathedral is laying on a selection of "family fun" events over Easter, including an egg hunt with "chocolatey treats" on Easter Monday (image: Adobe)

“You don’t have to be an egg-head to solve the riddle in our Easter trail,” she said, “it is something that all ages can do together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just come along to explore the beautiful location as you search for the clues and learn more about Easter.”

The giant egg-shaped clues will be dotted around the Cathedral, both inside and out. Participants who find them all and solve the puzzle can claim their “chocolatey reward at the end” (donated by Masteroast), as well as an illustrated booklet telling the Easter story.

Alex added:

“The trail is free for anyone not claiming an egg, but you do need to book for them as well as for the ones who’ll claim their chocolate prize.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Peterborough Cathedral Easter Monday Egg Hunt runs from 10.30am until 4.00pm (last entry 3.15pm).