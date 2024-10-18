Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

But AEPG still leaves many questions without an answer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A land promoter says it intends to work on the ‘next steps’ to progress its plans for a homes and leisure village development on the East of England Showground despite criticism from councillors.

The comments from officials of the Asset Earning Power Group (AEPG) come just days after Peterborough City Council’s planning committee rejected an outline planning application to build 670 homes on part of the 164 acre Showground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while the committee approved a separate outline planning application for 850 homes plus a leisure village, school, hotel and care village on an adjoining part of the Showground, councillors imposed a six months deadline for AEPG to resolve traffic concerns and agree a Section 106 statement.

Undeterred by the rejection of plans for 670 homes on the East of England Showground, a developer says it is looking to take the 'next steps' forward

Councillors say that if the concerns are not addressed and there are no reasons to extend the six month time period, council officers have been authorised to issue a planning refusal.

AEPG has been chosen by the Showground owners, the East of England Agricultural Society, to find alternative uses for the venue that it says is no longer needed as the Society finds new ways to carry out its duties.

Asked for a response to the committee’s decision, a spokesperson for AEPG said: “We were delighted the Officer’s recommendation was approved for the major application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will continue to work closely with the Peterborough City Council planning team on the next steps progressing the development of the showground.”

However, the AEPG spokesperson declined to answer other questions from the Peterborough Telegraph about its future approach to the development.

Questions about a possible appeal to overturn the planning committee’s decision to refuse the 670 homes planning application or whether AEPG might go back to the drawing board and put together a new application were not answered.

AEPG also did not answer a question about when a detailed planning application for the 850 homes and leisure village development might be submitted to the council.

And it did not offer a response to a question about whether AEPG or even the East of England Agricultural Society might opt to walk away from the whole thing.