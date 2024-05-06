Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has been awarded for its support for the defence and Armed Forces community.

The Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (DERS) has re-accredited EEAST with the Gold Award for a further five years.

The scheme recognises organisations that have demonstrated forces-friendly credentials during recruitment and selection.

Lieutenant Colonel Alice Archer, CEO Tom Abell and Head of Clinical Operations Jemma Varela.

The Trust was recognised for supporting the Armed Forces Covenant at an event with Lieutenant Colonel Alice Archer, Commanding Officer of 6 Regiment Army Air Corps.

Chief Executive Tom Abell said: “I was thrilled to visit 6 Regiment at Flying Station Wattisham to receive our gold award reaccreditation for the Armed Forces Covenant.

“Veterans and reservists are an extremely important part of EEAST and help us provide fantastic care to the communities we serve. They make a huge contribution not only to our service, but to our patients too.”

EEAST was one of the first UK ambulance trusts to hold the award. EEAST also holds the Veterans Aware Trust status as part of the Veterans Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA). This is a national programme that requires members to show their commitment to veterans.