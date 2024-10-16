Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Be the link’ initiative is part of Trust’s efforts to raise awareness of ‘Restart a Heart Day’

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) has released a video which it hopes will encourage more people across the region to learn skills that can help improve cardiac arrest survival rates.

The Trust has launched the ‘Be the Link’ video as part of Restart a Heart Day, a nationally recognised awareness day which aims to teach everyone simple CPR skills.

Emily Le-Gallienne, sector resuscitation officer at EEAST, presents the video.

37 per cent of people surveyed by the Resuscitation Council UK – who lead Restart a Heart Day – said they wouldn’t very feel very confident helping someone in cardiac arrest. (image: Getty)

“The chance of surviving an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest has remained very low for a number of years,” she said.

“For this to improve, we need to increase awareness of the importance of CPR training.”

CPR – which is short for Cardiopulmonary resuscitation – involves delivering a combination of chest compressions and rescue breaths to someone whose heart and breathing have stopped in the hope it will restore their breathing and circulation.

When a person suffers a cardiac arrest, early CPR and use of a defibrillator are crucial in the chain of survival – a series of critical actions that when performed timely and effectively, can save the life of a person in cardiac arrest.

“We see much higher rates of survival in countries where community training is prioritised; therefore if we can encourage more people to learn CPR, we may save more lives.”

Every minute without CPR and defibrillation reduces the chance of survival by 10 per cent, and less than one in 10 people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. This is why it is so vital that more people learn CPR - to help save a life before an ambulance arrives.

Liz Quickenden, community response training officer at EEAST, said she created the video to clearly show “the role that bystanders and community first responders can play in saving lives in their communities.”

“It’s about showing people what they can do to support their colleagues, neighbours, friends and family members in a medical emergency.”

The video (which is shared in full at the top of this article) has been translated into ten different languages - including Romanian, Urdu, and Russian – to make this crucial information as accessible as possible.

Watch it now. One day you too may help save a life.