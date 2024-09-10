Chopper heroes mark Air Ambulance Week by thanking public for continued support

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark Air Ambulance Week (September 9 – 15), the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) has expressed gratitude to the public for their continued support and donations.

The charity – which receives no regular government funding – has said that this ‘remarkable’ public support enables it to treat more patients than ever before throughout the East of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“EAAA now treats, on average, six people every day and we recognise and give our heartfelt thanks to our supporters for their ongoing impact right across our region,” said Matthew Jones, CEO of East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance now treats an average of six patients each day.

Mr Jones explained the importance of fully recognising public support during Air Ambulance Week:

“It is an opportunity to acknowledge the life-saving achievements of East Anglian Air Ambulance supporters,” he said.

“Simply put, we couldn’t respond to medical emergencies and provide advanced treatment and care without the remarkable kindness of people in our communities,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EAAA’s 24/7 life-saving interventions are called to an incredibly wide range of medical emergencies across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.

Jonathan Moran, from Peterborough, is one of many people across our region who have benefitted from life-saving interventions performed by the EAAA.

It is humbling to consider that anyone can become a patient at any time, often when they least expect it.

Peterborough footy fan Jonathan Moran is one such person.

In September 2022, the 38-year-old suffered a life-threatening medical emergency in the middle of the night while at home alone.

Though in great pain, Jonathan was able to make a 999 call before losing consciousness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each mission carried out by the EAAA costs on average £3,750, an amount which is funded almost entirely by the generosity of local communities.

He had suffered a haemorrhage on both sides of his brain and three aneurysms.

The advanced critical care interventions the EAAA crew provided at the scene included giving Jonathan an emergency anaesthetic, as well as intubating and ventilating him.

These timely and ultimately essential measures gave Jonathan the best possible chance of survival.

After spending nine weeks in a coma and undergoing neurological surgery, Jonathan recovered. His incredible story can be viewed in full via the attached video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An ever-grateful Jonathan is now lending his voice to supporting the charity during Air Ambulance Week 2024.

“The help from everyone, including East Anglian Air Ambulance, has meant so much to me and my friends and family,” he said.

“I never thought something like this would happen to me and that’s why I’m supporting East Anglian Air Ambulance and Air Ambulance Week 2024.”

Jonathan fully acknowledged that the treatment he received from the EAAA would not have been possible without public donations and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I encourage others to get behind the charity as you never know when you, or somebody you love, might need their help,” he said.

“By supporting EAAA today, you really could become somebody’s life-saver tomorrow.”

Each mission carried out by the EAAA costs on average £3,750, an amount which is funded almost entirely by the generosity of local communities.

The charity is calling on people all across the region to show their support during Air Ambulance Week 2024 to ensure it can continue to save the lives of people like Jonathan .

Their message is a very simply yet always timely reminder that supporting the EAAA can help the charity to carry on doing what it does best.

“Together, we really do save lives.”