Graphic image warning* Man saved by air ambulance after suffering traumatic medical emergency

“It felt like a hammer on my brain… I now think of life differently”

A football fan from Peterborough is urging the public to support East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) after receiving life-saving care during a traumatic medical emergency.

It was the early hours of the morning of Sunday, September 11, 2022, when Jonathan Moran woke and realised something was seriously wrong.

A spokesperson for the EAAA explained: “Alone at home he was suffering from a haemorrhage on both sides of his brain, and three aneurysms.

Jonathan Moran credits the EAAA with saving his life.

"Incredibly, Jonathan was able to make a 999 call before losing consciousness. Paramedics from the ambulance service identified that Jonathan could be suffering from a critical neurological event and requested help from the air ambulance.”

In the 999 call Jonathan can be heard saying: “I’ve got a terrible pain in the back of my head. It’s unbearable. I can’t move… oh, I’m scared!”

Time was of the essence as EAAA’s Dr Ed Gold and Critical Care Paramedic (CCP) Andy Bates attended by rapid response vehicle.

They gave him enhanced care at the scene, including a pre-hospital emergency anaesthetic, intubated and ventilated him so they could take control of his breathing.

Jonathan is now urging people to support the East Anglian Air Ambulance, which relies on public donations.

"These critical care interventions at the scene were essential steps in helping to give Jonathan the best possible chance of survival,” the spokesperson added.

Once Jonathan was stable, Dr Ed and CCP Andy accompanied him by land ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he spent nine weeks in a coma and underwent neurological surgery. He then started the long road to recovery.

Jonathan, 38, said: “It started on the Saturday when I woke up with a really bad headache. It felt like a hammer on my brain, so I decided to spend the day at home, resting. I am a big football fan, so watched a bit of football that day and then watched my usual Saturday night TV before going to bed.”

The Arsenal supporter says he has no recollection of what happened next, adding: “I later learned I had tried to get downstairs to unbolt the door, I didn’t manage it and when the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) paramedics and police broke the door down they found me unconscious and having seizures.

Jonathan pictured in hospital following his medical emergency.

“I remember up until I made the 999 call and then it’s completely blank for nine weeks. It was jaw-dropping to know that I had a stroke and I’d had three aneurysms in my head. If the air ambulance wasn’t there, it’s simple – I would not be here today. So it’s vital that we have these people as they did literally save my life.”

He added: “I don’t take life for granted anymore, I just get on and live it.”

Following his rehabilitation which saw Jonathan pushing himself daily to walk and coordinate his movements, he was able to return home and live independently in June 2023, returning to work two months after this.

Jonathan has recently received support from EAAA’s Aftercare service, which facilitated a meeting for him and his family with some of the people who attended him.

“It’s been an emotional year, but the visit to EAAA with my Mum and Auntie was amazing,” he said. “I met with EAAA’s Aftercare team and CCP Andy and they gave me more information about what happened. It was so important for me to fill in some of the gaps.”

“I now think of life differently. The help from everyone, including EAAA, has meant so much to me and my friends and family. The Aftercare support since has been excellent - and vital for me. I only have lovely things to say. I’m over the moon and full of praise for everything EAAA has done.”

Jonathan is now urging others support to EAAA, which provides advanced critical care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to the most seriously ill and injured people in the region. Despite this, it receives no regular government funding.

“Public support can ensure that EAAA are there for others, just like they were for me,” he added.