Progress continues at Peterborough’s Fletton Quays construction site

Construction work on the new Hilton Hotel began last year, and much of the outside structure is now complete, as cranes have dominated the sky on the site for several months.

Hilton say the hotel will boast a rooftop sky bar that will give patrons unapparelled views across the city and of Peterborough Cathedral.

The expected completion date for the hotel is set for Spring 2022.

Work is also ongoing to create another apartment block on the site, with the yellow scaffolding surrounding the site dominating the skyline as motorists pass over Town Bridge.

The work on the apartment block is scheduled to finish in the summer next year.

